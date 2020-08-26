Crime 26.8.2020 01:13 pm

Cele confirms Ipid found no foul play in Mthwalume suicide

Gopolang Moloko
31 July 2020 - Police Minister General Bheki Cele at the release of the annual crime statistics 2019/2020 hosted in Pretoria, Gauteng, on Friday | Image: Supplied GCIS

Ipid launched a probe into the matter after the suspect was found hanging from a showerhead.

Police Minister Bheki Cele outlined the extent of investigations into the murder of five women in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, and said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate had confirmed no foul play suspected in the suicide of the suspect who committed suicide shortly after allegedly making a confession.

Cele confirmed that a report revealed that the suspect did, in fact, commit suicide.

“The the autopsy led to solid confirmation” from Ipid, he said.

One of two men taken into custody for questioning regarding the murders of five women in Mthwalume allegedly confessed to killing four of them before police found him dead.

Ipid launched a probe into the matter after the suspect was found hanging from a showerhead.

It is understood that the suspect used a string from his tracksuit pants for the gruesome suicide. Medics declared him dead soon after he was found in holding cells.

Both suspects were detained at the Scottburgh police station after booked for a confession.

Cele said he was happy with the investigative progress into the murders as it has resulted in the booking of two suspects.

“We couldn’t just sit by and accept that women are getting murdered. I am satisfied that this team has already brought in two people of interest, who they believe have a case to answer to.”

Bodies of five women aged between 16 to 36 were found in cane fields in the Mthwalume area.

The matter is currently before the courts with the suspect facing murder charges.

