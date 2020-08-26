Cops hunt suspects after CIT heist, shootout in Vanderbijlpark

Police are looking for several suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

The suspects managed to flee in seven vehicles after a shootout with police officers.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili, the incident occurred between 07.05am and 07.10am on the R553 Golden Highway.

“A cash truck with three occupants was traveling north when it was rammed by an oncoming vehicle. The truck overturned.”

The suspects then allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle. The driver and crew members were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

A police vehicle came across this incident and came under fire, but no officers were injured, said Muridili. The members then called for backup.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in seven vehicles.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.”

