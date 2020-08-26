Crime 26.8.2020 11:44 am

Cops hunt suspects after CIT heist, shootout in Vanderbijlpark

News24 Wire
Cops hunt suspects after CIT heist, shootout in Vanderbijlpark

Aftermath of CIT heist in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, 24 August 2020. Picture: Twitter / @KoosdlRey

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in seven vehicles.

Police are looking for several suspects following a cash-in-transit robbery in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.

The suspects managed to flee in seven vehicles after a shootout with police officers.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili, the incident occurred between 07.05am and 07.10am on the R553 Golden Highway.

“A cash truck with three occupants was traveling north when it was rammed by an oncoming vehicle. The truck overturned.”

The suspects then allegedly used explosives to bomb the armoured vehicle. The driver and crew members were injured and taken to hospital for medical attention.

A police vehicle came across this incident and came under fire, but no officers were injured, said Muridili. The members then called for backup.

The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in seven vehicles.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number on 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs on the MySAPS app.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mom dies saving daughter from burning house ‘set alight by girl’s dad’ 24.8.2020
Cops hunt ‘dangerous’ prisoners after escape from EC holding cells 24.8.2020
Woman freed after early morning attack on farm outside Stellenbosch 21.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Fita drops cigarette ban legal challenge

Business Insight Where did it go wrong: How two ANC-run municipalities can be so different

Business Another disease plagues Brazil Covid fight: corruption

General Daily news update: Africa may be past Covid peak, Bosasa back at Zondo, your weather update

Covid-19 Africa could be past the peak of Covid-19 pandemic – WHO


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition