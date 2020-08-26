Crime 26.8.2020 11:38 am

Limpopo police hunting four men who allegedly robbed, gang-raped students

News24 Wire
File picture: SAPS Twitter

According to a police spokesperson, it is alleged that four suspects broke into the rooms of three students outside the university premises in Thohoyandou.

Police in Thohoyandou have launched a manhunt for four men who allegedly robbed and raped two University of Venda students at an off-campus residence at around 4am on Tuesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, it is alleged that four suspects, including one who was armed with a firearm, broke into the rooms of three students outside the university premises in Thohoyandou.

They allegedly robbed a 30-year-old male student of money and a cellphone before they proceeded to other rooms and robbed two female students of cellphones and a laptop.

The suspects then allegedly dragged the two women, both aged 23, to a nearby bush and gang-raped them.

The police have opened cases of house robbery and rape.

Anyone who has information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Takalani Mulaudzi on 082 487 6319 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

