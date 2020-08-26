Crime 26.8.2020 08:14 am

Five inmates nabbed after escaping from Eastern Cape prison

News24 Wire
The escapees broke doors and windows to escape from the police cells.

Five of the eight awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Mount Ayliff police holding cells on Saturday have been recaptured.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the escapees broke doors and windows to escape from the police cells.

A specially appointed task team searched the local villages and arrested the five escapees between Sunday and Tuesday.

The arrested suspects are Sindiso Ndzelu, Mfundiso Nogwanya, Abongile Mpandana, Andile Loni and Nathi Mavela.

“More arrests are expected and a warning is sent to all the outstanding suspects to hand over themselves before the police find them,” Kinana said.

“Once again the community is urged not to try and arrest these suspects, as they are believed to be dangerous.

“Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the outstanding escapees, is requested to contact the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.”

