Crime 26.8.2020 08:07 am

Intoxicated mom arrested for ‘murdering’ 2-week-old baby, hiding body in bushes

News24 Wire
iStock

She made her first appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

A woman who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape for the murder of her 2-week-old baby boy.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the woman, 39, noticed the baby was not breathing on Sunday at about 12:15am in Section A, Zitulele township, in Butterworth.

“Police were alerted that the suspect had wrapped the deceased baby with a towel and small blanket. She took the body of the [baby]… to nearby bushes and was found at the scene, under the influence of liquor,” Manatha said.

The woman was arrested and will be charged with murder. She made her first appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

