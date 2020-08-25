No pupils were injured following a cash-in-transit heist outside Gauteng school

Pupils and teachers escaped unscathed following a cash-in-transit robbery outside Kgatlamping Primary School in Tembisa on Tuesday.

According to the police, a cash van with three occupants was rammed off the road by a vehicle on Tuesday morning.

“The suspects instructed the security guards to get out and started shooting the windscreen of the cash van,” said police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili.

She added the gang used explosives on the armoured vehicle but were unable to gain access.

They were forced to flee the scene without taking any money.

“The vehicle that was used to ram the cash van was left burning [at] the scene when the suspects fled the scene in three sedans,” said Muridili.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, no pupils or teachers were injured.

“We will dispatch our psychosocial team to conduct the necessary counselling,” said Mabona.

No arrests have been made yet. The police are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to call Crime Stop on 086 00 10111 or send tip-offs to the MySAPS App.

