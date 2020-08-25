Man stabbed to death at Limpopo tavern following heated argument

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for the death of 44-year-old Rhandzeka Papani Ngoveni.

According to a statement by police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Ngoveni was involved in a heated argument before his death at a local tavern in Mushiyani village in the Giyani policing area on Saturday night.

“The deceased was reportedly followed by the suspect when he left the tavern. He was stabbed to death.

“This is one of the liquor-related incidents that took place since the easing of lockdown regulations to Level 2,” Mojapelo said.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba has commended police a job well done in arresting the suspect.

The suspect is set to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 25 August.

Government on Monday expressed concern at reports of alcohol abuse, recklessness and fatal road accidents after the easing of restrictions under Level 2.

In Gauteng, more than 820 people were arrested over the weekend, including two police officers, for a number of crimes, notably driving under the influence of alcohol.

While in Mpumalanga, 48 crashes were recorded over the weekend, which resulted in nine fatalities, 54 serious injuries and 46 slight injuries.

“The recent spate of fatal accidents following the reopening of liquor sales is a cause for concern,” said government spokesperson Phumla Williams in a statement.

“While many South Africans are responsible in their use of alcohol, government and society cannot sit idle while lives are being destroyed as a result of alcohol abuse and binge drinking.

“We have noticed that some people do not abide by alert Level 2 regulations, which place restrictions on gathering, and we urge law enforcement authorities to play their role in bringing the culprits to book.”

Williams welcomed the call by Police Minister Bheki Cele for police to be tough on alcohol consumption and driving.

She called on all citizens to be responsible: “We urge road users, especially drivers, to take extra care and exercise utmost vigilance on the road.”

This article first appeared on Review Online and was republished with permission. Additional reporting News24.

