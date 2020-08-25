Three suspects arrested for alleged Covid-19 UIF fraud in KZN

Two police sergeants and a civilian have been arrested after they allegedly fraudulently received more than R692,000 which was meant for National Adhesive employees.

According to the Hawks, the company had applied for the Covid-19 Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) relief grant for its employees which was duly processed.

“It, however, emerged that the company’s banking details were fraudulently changed and an amount of R692 185.55 was deposited into another different bank account,” its spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said.

Mulamu added the investigation had revealed the accounts belonged to a police official from the Durban Central Tactical Response Team.

“He allegedly transferred the money into different bank accounts belonging to another police official and civilian.

“The three – aged between 25 and 39 – were arrested on Monday.

“The fourth suspect was not arrested, but was warned to appear in court with the other three as he was co-operating with the investigation,” said Mulamu.

He added almost R240,000 had already been frozen, while efforts to recover the stolen money were already underway.

“The investigation team has also seized a NP200 bakkie as well as a stand which was purchased through the proceeds of crime,” said Mulamu.

Both will be forfeited to the State. The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Tuesday.

