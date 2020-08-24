KZN traditional leader, his uncle killed in hail of bullets while travelling

A KwaZulu-Natal traditional leader and his uncle have been killed after gunmen fired on the vehicle they were travelling in on Sunday afternoon.

Inkosi Nkanyiso Mncube, 35, was travelling on the R68 in Babanango with his 40-year-old uncle in northern KwaZulu-Natal when they were attacked.

“Babanango SAPS is investigating charges of murder. They were [allegedly] shot at by unknown people who were travelling in another vehicle. A 40-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger sustained multiple gunshot wounds … and were declared dead at the scene. Nothing was taken from the victims. The matter is still under investigation,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said on Monday.

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said he was “shocked and full of sadness” upon hearing of the murder.

Inkosi Mncube was affiliated to the Mbokodwebomvu Traditional Council in Nquthu under the uMzinyathi District Municipality.

Hlomuka said they received reports of the death on Sunday. Hlomuka has condemned the, “senseless murder which has robbed the Mbokodwebomvu Traditional Community and the institution of traditional leadership in the province of a leader and community builder”.

He called on law enforcement agencies “to leave no stone unturned in the search for the perpetrators of this act of cowardice”.

“We are appealing to communities to come forward with information which will lead to the arrest of the cowards who have done this disgraceful deed.”

Hlomuka has sent his condolences family of Inkosi Mncube, the Traditional Council, and to his fellow Amakhosi in uMzinyathi Local House of Traditional leaders.

