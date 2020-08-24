MEC Hlomuka condemns senseless killing of Inkosi Mncube

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka after learning the gruesome murder of Inkosi Mncube of the Mbokodwebomvu Traditional Council in Nquthu under the uMzinyathi District Municipality.

Reports received by the department indicate that over the weekend, Mncube and his uncle were attacked by an unknown assailant while they were on the main road between Nquthu and Babanango.

Inkosi and his uncle unfortunately did not make it as they died under the hail of bullets that were fired at their vehicle.

Cogta’s Hlomuka has condemned the senseless murder which has robbed the Mbokodwebomvu Traditional Community and the institution of traditional leadership in the province of a leader and community builder.

Hlomuka has called upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for perpetrators of this act of cowardice.

The MEC has sent condolences to the traditional council and the amakhosi in uMzinyathi local house traditional leaders, where Nkosi served as a committed member.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.