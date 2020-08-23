Crime 23.8.2020 04:41 pm

KZN man arrested after fatal stabbing over booze

News24 Wire
KZN man arrested after fatal stabbing over booze

File image.

On Saturday, Tongaat police were alerted about a body at an informal settlement in La Mercy following the incident.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after a fight over booze which resulted in the death of one man and the hospitalisation of another.

On Saturday, Tongaat police were alerted about a body at an informal settlement in La Mercy following the incident.

“It is alleged that three men had an argument over alcohol and two males aged 32 and 36 were stabbed. A 32-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and a 36-year-old was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Police searched the area for the suspect, who was found hiding in a sugarcane field. The suspect was arrested and charged for murder and attempted murder.

The suspect appeared to have been injured after he was assaulted by residents when he tried to flee the scene.

“He was taken to hospital for medical attention. He will appear at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court as soon as he is released from hospital,” said Mbele.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
MEC saddened by fatal crash of TMPD officers with suspected drunk driver 23.8.2020
In quart: Five charged with hijacking truck carrying booze 23.8.2020
WATCH: Beer truck loses its load on day 1 of #TheReturnOfAlcohol 18.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Africa SA retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic

Accidents Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver

World TikTok to sue over Trump crackdown, national security threat allegations

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition