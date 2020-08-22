Crime 22.8.2020 05:48 pm

Manhunt launched after Cosmo City robbery

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

Police have launched a manhunt for six suspects who robbed a store at the Cosmo City shopping centre in Gauteng on Saturday.

It’s alleged the suspects entered the unnamed store at 10:30, pretending to be customers.

Once inside, the suspects drew their firearms and took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones, police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The suspects then fled the centre in a white vehicle.

“No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported,” Masondo said.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in apprehending the suspects, to please call the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

