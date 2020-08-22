Crime 22.8.2020 08:35 am

From heroin to zero in: Cops bust man with drugs worth R400k at Richards Bay harbour

News24 Wire
File image for illustration: iStock

R400,000 worth of heroin powder was recovered and a 30-year-old man arrested at the harbour.

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered an estimated R400 000 worth of heroin powder at the Richards Bay harbour. The bust has resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

“Police conducted an intelligence driven operation targeted at preventing and confiscating drugs that were smuggled into the country through the Richards Bay Harbour,” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in Saturday.

“Border policing by police officers from the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit resulted in the arrest of a 30-year-old man and the recovery of heroin powder.”

The man will face charges related to the possession of drugs.

“The home affairs department was alerted about the arrest,” Mbele added.

