Five people arrested for allegedly targeting house of murder suspect in Limpopo

They will make their first appearance at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly targeting the family of 23-year-old Maano Maphula who is alleged to have murdered two women because he believed they had bewitched him.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the five – aged between 23 and 38 – were arrested by officers from Thohoyandou in the early hours of Friday.

It is believed a group of people from Lunungwi allegedly targeted the family of Maphula who reportedly chopped up the bodies of an 88-year-old woman and her 54-year-old daughter.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Maphula allegedly killed the two women with an unknown object and left their bodies in a pool of blood.

On Wednesday, he made his first appearance in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court.

“The suspects will face two counts of arson and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” said Mojapelo.

They will make their first appearance at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

