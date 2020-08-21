Asithandile Zozo was looking forward to returning to lectures next week, says her father

Slain Wits University student Asithandile Zozo was due to fly to Johannesburg next week Wednesday to resume her university studies.

Zozo was stabbed several times, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, Viwe Rulumeni, on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place in front of Zozo’s 11-year-old sister and a cousin.

Rulumeni was later arrested and charged with the murder.

He appeared at the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for further investigation.

Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities deputy minister Hlengiwe Mkhize’s office said it learnt from Zozo’s father that the 19-year-old was excited that President Cyril Ramaphosa had relaxed lockdown levels and was looking forward to returning to the lecture room.

Mkhize’s spokesperson Pelane Mabula-Phakgadi said: “Her father emotionally told the deputy minister’s office that the young woman was excited with her plans to go back to school after President Cyril Ramaphosa further eased lockdown regulations.”

Mabula-Phakgadi added that Zozo’s father had informed the office that she had asked him to book a flight ticket, and that Zozo’s mother was encouraged by the eager and passion she displayed for her studies.

Mkhize said she demands justice for the killing of the gender-based violence activist.

She said she had also learnt that Zozo was instrumental in organising protests in Dutywa over the killing of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

In a statement, Mkhize said: “We condemn this hideous crime by all means, and call upon law enforcement officials to leave no stone unturned in the quest for justice.”

She added that a man like Zozo’s alleged killer, Viwe Rulumeni, must be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.”It is exactly these kind of perpetrators we do not want back into society. He stabbed Zozo to death for rejecting him, and took her life.”

She added: “We call upon men and men formations to intensify their reflection quite seriously, and embark on educating their fellows against perpetrating GBV. It is men who kill women, and not women killing themselves. She was assaulted so brazenly and her life ultimately stolen from her and her family, drawing to a close her dreams which she was at the cusp of. No one deserves such a horrible fate.”

The killing of Zozo happened while the country observes the annual Women’s Month, further entrenching the notion that women in South Africa have nowhere to run, said Mkhize.

“I read that Zozo was instrumental in organising protests in Dutywa after the killing of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana, who was tortured, raped and killed this time last year and was also of the same age,” said the deputy minister.

She said she was encouraged that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, as part of its role for the gender-based violence emergency response action plan, has made progress in gazetting for public comment the Criminal Matters Amendment Bill, 2020.

She added that the purpose of the bill is to amend the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977, so as to further regulate the granting of bail and placement of persons on parole, in respect of offences that have been committed against vulnerable persons.

She said the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1997, is also gazetted for comment, so as to further regulate sentences in respect of offences that have been committed against vulnerable persons.

Mkhize also passed her sincere and heartfelt condolences to Zozo’s family, relatives, friends, and schoolmates.

The incident raised the ire of many, including American-based Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi announced on Twitter this week that Zozo, best known as Kwasa, was best friends with her little sister.

She called for justice.

