Crime 21.8.2020 04:29 pm

Police launch manhunt after shots fired in deadly CIT robbery

Eliot Mahlase
Police launch manhunt after shots fired in deadly CIT robbery

A guard was fatally wounded during the incident. Photo: supplied.

One of the suspects was trapped in the vehicle that rammed into the cash van.

Police are searching for more suspects following an attempted cash-in-transit robbery which claimed the life of a guard in Akasia on Friday morning, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident happened around 06:30 at Hornsneck M17 Road.

“It is reported that a silver sedan rammed into a cash van. One of the suspects was trapped in the vehicle that rammed into the cash van. Several shots were fired before his accomplices fled the scene in two vehicles,” she said.

She also confirmed the suspects were unable to flee with the money.

The injured suspect, as well as two security officers, have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It is regrettable that one of the crew members aged 45, was declared dead on the scene,” she said.

Netcare 911 emergency service spokesperson Albert Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen said one of the patients, believed to be a suspect, was critical and had to be transported to the hospital.

The police have identified the injured suspect as one of the top 10 wanted alleged CIT robbers.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App,” Muridili said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Manhunt launched after Cosmo City robbery 22.8.2020
Victim hospitalised, suspect shot dead in Middelvlei business robbery 19.8.2020
Security officer wounded in shootout at Krugersdorp Mall jewellery store 16.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years

General Collins Khosa’s family sues SANDF for R10m

General Mabuza ‘doing well under the supervision of his physician’ – spokesperson

Xenophobic content in SA tweeted 120 times more since one toxic account was founded

Parliament Sars finds 17 PPE tenders of R1.2bn involving ‘politically exposed persons’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition