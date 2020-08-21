Police launch manhunt after shots fired in deadly CIT robbery

Police are searching for more suspects following an attempted cash-in-transit robbery which claimed the life of a guard in Akasia on Friday morning, Pretoria Rekord reports.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident happened around 06:30 at Hornsneck M17 Road.

“It is reported that a silver sedan rammed into a cash van. One of the suspects was trapped in the vehicle that rammed into the cash van. Several shots were fired before his accomplices fled the scene in two vehicles,” she said.

She also confirmed the suspects were unable to flee with the money.

The injured suspect, as well as two security officers, have been taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It is regrettable that one of the crew members aged 45, was declared dead on the scene,” she said.

#CITRobbery Pretoria- M17 near R566 Rosslyn/Brits Road. One security guard killed pic.twitter.com/ytPhxdymhp — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 21, 2020

Netcare 911 emergency service spokesperson Albert Jansen van Nieuwenhuizen said one of the patients, believed to be a suspect, was critical and had to be transported to the hospital.

The police have identified the injured suspect as one of the top 10 wanted alleged CIT robbers.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number 08600-10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App,” Muridili said.

