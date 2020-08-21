PICS: Hydroponic dagga lab worth millions busted in Muldersdrift

Three men were arrested after a hydroponics lab in which about 60 dagga plants were being cultivated was discovered on a plot in Muldersdrift recently, reports Krugersdorp News.

Sergeant Audrey Sefara, spokesperson for the West Rand District Police and the Westonaria Police, said the discovery was made during the Basadi crime prevention operation that was held in conjunction with operation Okae Molao in the Krugersdorp Policing Precinct last week.

“Police also found manufactured dagga products and dried dagga plants valued at approximately R6 million,” Sefara said.

No further information is available at this stage.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.