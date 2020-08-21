Crime 21.8.2020 09:04 am

PICS: Hydroponic dagga lab worth millions busted in Muldersdrift

Clinton Botha
A massive dagga business has gone up in smoke after police discovered it recently. Photo: Supplied

Dagga products worth approximately R6 million was also found on the plot, along with 60 plants being cultivated.

Three men were arrested after a hydroponics lab in which about 60 dagga plants were being cultivated was discovered on a plot in Muldersdrift recently, reports Krugersdorp News.

About 60 dagga plants were found being cultivated on a plot in Muldersdrift. Photo: Supplied.

Sergeant Audrey Sefara, spokesperson for the West Rand District Police and the Westonaria Police, said the discovery was made during the Basadi crime prevention operation that was held in conjunction with operation Okae Molao in the Krugersdorp Policing Precinct last week.

“Police also found manufactured dagga products and dried dagga plants valued at approximately R6 million,” Sefara said.

Dagga products worth millions. Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Dagga plants growing on the plot. Photo: Supplied.

No further information is available at this stage.

