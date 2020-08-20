Mamelodi taxi operator arrested for contravening a court order

A Mamelodi Amalgamated Taxi Association (MATA) member has been arrested for contravening a high court order.

The man was arrested on Thursday after he demanded money from other members, which meant he contravened a court order recently obtained by Gauteng government.

Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has applauded the police for arresting the man.

On 11 August, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted government an order directing the police to arrest any person who acts unlawfully or in contravention of the order.

“The court order, among others brings to an end the old practice of collecting funds from members through methods bordering on money laundering. This remedy is currently not provided for in the National Land Transport Act, thus the order closes that gap in law,” said Mamabolo.

Mamabolo said the arrest should send a strong warning to the taxi industry members that their days of acting with impunity are numbered.

Mamabolo thanked the MATA interim committee for acting on the matter.

“We call on other associations to lead by example and open cases against any members found to be contravening the court order. Working with law enforcement agencies, members of the public and taxi associations, we will continue to ensure that the taxi industry members are held to account and honour the court order,” Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo added that government remains committed to ending the violence in the taxi industry and to assist it in its efforts to grow, formalise and contribute to the growth of the economy.

