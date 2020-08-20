Club owner issued with notice to appear in court for breaking Level 2 lockdown regulations

A 54-year-old owner of a night club has been issued with a notice to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court for allegedly breaking Level 2 lockdown regulations.

Police said the notice was issued after a video was circulated on social media “showing what looks like more than 50 patrons breaking lockdown regulations at a night club in Jouberton, North West province”.

#sapsNW 1/2 The police in North West have acted swiftly on a video circulating on social media, showing what looks like more than 50 patrons breaking lockdown regulations at a night club in Jouberton, North West province on Wednesday. ME pic.twitter.com/lQtyCML9Eo — SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) August 20, 2020

Level 2 lockdown regulations do not permit for night clubs to operate.

“The 54-year-old owner of the night club has been issued with a notice to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on 28 August 2020. He may also elect to pay an admission of guilt fine of R2, 000, payable on or before 7 September 2020,” police said.

