Club owner issued with notice to appear in court for breaking Level 2 lockdown regulations

Police say the notice was issued after a video was circulated on social media showing what looks like more than 50 patrons breaking lockdown regulations at a night club in Jouberton, North West.

A 54-year-old owner of a night club has been issued with a notice to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court for allegedly breaking Level 2 lockdown regulations.

Level 2 lockdown regulations do not permit for night clubs to operate.

“The 54-year-old owner of the night club has been issued with a notice to appear before the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on 28 August 2020. He may also elect to pay an admission of guilt fine of R2, 000, payable on or before 7 September 2020,” police said.

