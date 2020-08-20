Suspected taxi hitmen face murder charges

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have linked three suspects to a shooting that resulted in the death of a taxi driver and passenger.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the three have been charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, following a shooting incident on 1 August “where a minibus taxi with passengers was shot and the driver lost control of the taxi in Mzinyathi at Inanda”.

“The driver and a passenger died whereas three passengers sustained gunshot wounds,” Mbhele said.

She said the accused, Lindokuhle Sihle Dlamini, 28; Lucky Shabalala, 32; and Siboniso Thulani Mpongose, 34; “are now facing additional charges” of murder and attempted murder following their appearance at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mbhele said the suspects were remanded in custody until 24 August for further investigation.

The three initially faced charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, Mbhele said.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

