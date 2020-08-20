KZN cops chase down man for allegedly stabbing two women, killing one

Police chased a 34-year-old man to the bottom of a cliff after he allegedly stabbed two women at their home in the Molweni area in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the two women were stabbed multiple times and sustained severe wounds. The alleged attacker is reportedly known to them.

“They were taken to hospital for medical attention where Hloniphile Hadebe, 42, later died due to injuries sustained, while a woman [in her late 60s] is still receiving medical attention.”

Mbele said the man fled the scene after the incident and police were notified.

“The suspect fled to the bottom of the cliff after being chased by police where he fell. The suspect was then placed under arrest and a knife used was also recovered. He was taken to hospital due to injuries sustained when he fell and he is under police guard,” Mbele said.

