Limpopo SACP wants Ramaphosa to unleash the SIU on ‘covidpreneurs’

The SA Communist Party (SACP) in Limpopo wants the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption in the province.

The SACP also called for a lifestyle audit and vetting of the chief director in the supply chain and all people involved in the procurement process at the provincial health department.

The party said it was perturbed by the latest news reports revealing allegations of rampant corruption and nepotism in the procurement of PPE in Limpopo.

The SACP held a meeting with Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba to discuss procurement processes in her department and allegations of officials involved in corruption.

Its provincial secretary, Goodman Mitileni, said Ramathuba had clarified issues around the procurement process.

“We however, do not take the allegations lightly as this creates an opportunity for ‘covidpreneurs’ to loot the state. The SACP wants this matter to get full attention and be dealt with thoroughly and swiftly by the provincial government.

“The simultaneous pandemic of Covid-19 corruption, whereby ‘covidpreneurs’ want to make a quick buck out of the fear, sickness, suffering and death of our people must be halted here and now. This is totally inhuman and unacceptable,” added Mitileni.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month authorised an SIU investigation into Covid-19-related corruption.

The party said it would ask Premier Stan Mathabatha to write to Ramaphosa so the SIU could turn its attention to the allegations.

“We will monitor progress on this urgent request. Should a need arise depending on our assessment, we will approach the SACP Central Committee’s Secretariat to intervene. We demand evidence that all companies actually delivered the said PPE.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.