Wits student’s alleged killer to appear in court after discharge from hospital

The Eastern Cape man arrested for allegedly murdering Wits University student Asithandile Zozo will appear in court on Thursday.

The police announced on Wednesday the 32-year-old had been discharged from Butterworth Hospital and would appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court.

He had been under police guard at the hospital after he allegedly overdosed on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

The murder, which sent shockwaves across the country, happened on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana previously told News24 the police had visited the crime scene and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Wits University spokesperson Sharon Patel said the institute strongly condemned all forms of gender-based violence.

“The loss of a young life is one too many – our hearts and prayers are with her family and friends, and those who knew Asithandile well. May she rest in peace.”

The university was in contact with her family and had offered counselling and support.

Charlene Beukes, the director of the Wits Gender Equity Office, described Zozo as a determined and driven young woman.

“He [the suspect] had threatened that he would take her life if she left him. His family asked her to stay for her own safety,” she said.

Wits has called on students who needed counselling over the incident to call the Student Crisis Line on 0800 111331.

