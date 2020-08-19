Distraught couple’s deaf, blind dog hijacked after thieves steal vehicle in Pretoria 

An elderly Pretoria couple are devastated after two men hijacked their Opel Astra and drove off with their beloved dog still in the backseat.

The incident happened in Die Wilgers, Pretoria on Tuesday.

The couple told Pretoria East Rekord that they parked their car outside Die Wilgers hiking trail when two men demanded the 86-year-old woman to get out of the vehicle.

Her 88-year-old husband was not present at the time of the hijacking as he took their cocker spaniel for a walk. His wife was waiting in the vehicle with their Maltese poodle named Blikkies.

It was believed that the suspects did not see Blikkies on the backseat.

Their daughter, Anita Viljoen, said that her dad was still very emotional following the incident.

16-year-old Blikkies, a former shelter dog, is deaf and blind.

“We were just so relieved that my mother wasn’t hurt,” she told Rekord.

“But my father is heartbroken about Blikkies because he loves Blikkies so much. They were like two peas in the same pod.

“Now he is afraid that if they don’t track Blikkies down soon, that Blikkies might not make it.”

The family pleaded to the public to be on the lookout for a white Opel Astra with the number plate registration MGC 335 GP.

A case of theft has been opened. The family is awaiting a case number from the police.

