Victim hospitalised, suspect shot dead in Middelvlei business robbery

A 66-year-old woman was shot during a business robbery at Sonskyn Melkery in Middelvlei at approximately 11am on Tuesday, 18 August.

Sergeant Carmen Hendricks, Randfontein Police spokesperson said three unknown men entered the shop posing as customers.

They spoke to the woman about buying dairy products.

The suspects then ransacked the shop, and stole an undisclosed amount of money and two firearms. They then fled the scene.

“The woman’s son chased after the robbers, and when one of them shot at him, he returned fire and shot one of the suspected robbers. Paramedics later declared him dead,” Hendricks said.

The suspects dropped the firearms they had stolen a few metres from the scene.

Randfontein police officers together with EPR Security managed to apprehend another suspect and found one of the firearms that the suspects used.

“The injured victim was taken to hospital and the arrested suspect will appear in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court soon.”

She added that the Randfontein detectives are urging the community to come forward with any information that could assist them in finding the other suspect who managed to escape.

They can be contacted on 011 414 4329 or 011 767 2300.

Anyone with information can also make use of the my SAPS app, and can contact the Crime Stop number on 086 001 0111 to report crime anonymously.

This article first appeared on Randfontein Herald and was republished with permission.

