16 suspects arrested after cops foil planned business robbery in Boksburg

Gauteng police foiled a planned business robbery targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg North on Tuesday evening.

An operation by a team made up of various Gauteng units and OR Tambo International Airport, plus private security, led to the arrest of 16 people and the recovery of eight illegal firearms.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the team had been observing the suspects and spotted their vehicles, after which a shootout ensued between the gang and the police.

In addition to the arrests, two vehicles, an Iveco panel van and a VW Caddy – both confirmed as stolen and fitted with false registration plates – were also seized.

“The suspects, as well [as] the recovered firearms, will be subjected to further profiling and investigation to establish possible linkage to other business robberies and any previous crimes,” Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the officers involved in the operation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.