Crime 19.8.2020 11:37 am

16 suspects arrested after cops foil planned business robbery in Boksburg

News24 Wire
16 suspects arrested after cops foil planned business robbery in Boksburg

Image: iStock

The police were able to seize eight illegal firearms in the process.

Gauteng police foiled a planned business robbery targeting a freight depot at Jet Park in Boksburg North on Tuesday evening.

An operation by a team made up of various Gauteng units and OR Tambo International Airport, plus private security, led to the arrest of 16 people and the recovery of eight illegal firearms.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, the team had been observing the suspects and spotted their vehicles, after which a shootout ensued between the gang and the police.

In addition to the arrests, two vehicles, an Iveco panel van and a VW Caddy – both confirmed as stolen and fitted with false registration plates – were also seized.

“The suspects, as well [as] the recovered firearms, will be subjected to further profiling and investigation to establish possible linkage to other business robberies and any previous crimes,” Peters said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the officers involved in the operation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fake lawyer nabbed for ‘defrauding’ elderly woman R500K from husband’s estate 12.8.2020
2 more Tshwane Metro cops nabbed over corruption claims 9.8.2020
Centurion Mall jewellery store robbery foiled 8.8.2020


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition