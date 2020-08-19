Crime 19.8.2020 11:23 am

KZN man in court for killing security guard in cash van robbery

The man was formally charged for armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

An alleged robber was remanded in custody by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was arrested following a Hawks investigation into a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop on 14 February.

Zamani Dladla, 28, was apprehended on Monday morning at a hideout in KwaDabeka, with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit, after investigations linked him to an incident where a G4S cash armoured vehicle was targeted while delivering cash to a local petrol station, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“A guard who alighted from the armoured vehicle was allegedly accosted by armed suspects, who fatally wounded him in the process before they fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money,” Mhlongo said.

The money was later recovered following a shootout with the police, who had pursued the robbers from the crime scene.

Dladla has been formally charged for armed robbery, murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The case has been postponed for seven days pending further investigation.

