Limpopo traffic officers convicted for accepting bribes from motorists

Two provincial traffic officials stationed in Tzaneen, Limpopo, were convicted of corruption by the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mabogo Tshifhelimbilu, 43, and Nhlamulo Shivambu, 34, were arrested in December 2017 when the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team in collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) embarked on an operation dubbed Siyabangena.

The operation targeted corrupt traffic officials.

“Tshifhelimbilu, Shivambu and 11 other traffic officials stationed at Tzaneen and Bolobedu respectively were arrested for receiving gratification ranging from R100 to R2,000 from motorists who contravened the Road Traffic Act, particularly those who were caught exceeding the speed limit,” Maluleke said.

“All implicated officials were granted bail on different dates following their court appearances. Five of the accused officials have already been convicted and sentenced.

“Tshifhelimbilu and Shivambu have been remanded in custody after their bail was withdrawn pending their sentencing on 25 August. Their co-accused, Clifford Lubisi, is awaiting judgement on 31 August.”

