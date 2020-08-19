Polokwane municipal worker faces murder charge after officer dies

The attempted murder charge against a 36-year-old employee of the Polokwane Municipality has been changed to murder.

This after the law enforcement officer who was injured during an incident at the municipal premises in Ladanna, succumbed to his injuries.

The accused was arrested on Friday, 7 August following a chaotic incident where several vehicles were damaged and a 36-year-old man was injured.

According to earlier police reports, the accused reportedly locked himself in a municipal truck.

He was in possession of a weapon and threatened those who wanted to approach him, and caused ‘havoc’ when anyone attempted to intervene.

“As his co-workers approached him wanting to find out what was going on, he started swerving the truck in all directions, injuring the law enforcement officer,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapleo.

The officer, who has since been identified as Rassie Smit, 36, suffered multiple injuries and was taken to hospital. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Tuesday, 18 August.

“The attempted murder case against the accused will now be changed to murder. His cases were remanded to 4 September for bail application after his first appearance in Polokwane magistrate court on 11 August 2020.”

The motive for the incident has not yet been determined, Mojapelo concluded.