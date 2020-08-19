Crime 19.8.2020 09:49 am

Suspect tries to kill himself, as SA mourns #RIPKwasa

Makhosandile Zulu
Kwasa Zozo Lugano. Picture: Kwasa Zozo Lugano/ Facebook

Police say the suspect in the murder of Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo allegedly attempted to commit suicide and that once he is discharged from hospital he will be charged for murder.

The suspect arrested following the murder of 20-year-old Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo has been admitted to the Butterworth Hospital, Eastern Cape after he allegedly overdosed on tablets in what police believe was a suicide attempt.

#JusticeForKwasa trended on Twitter on Tuesday after young Zozo was fatally stabbed in Idutywa on Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Twitter users mourned Zozo’s murder as #RIPKwasa trended.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspect is currently under police guard and that once he has recovered and has been discharged from hospital, “he will be charged for murder and further taken to Idutywa Magistrate Court to face justice”.

Police said according to information they have obtained, the suspect, who is estimated to be 23-years-old, was seen allegedly chasing Zozo before finally stabbing her.

“She sadly died at the scene. Police visited the scene of the crime and are currently investigating the circumstances which culminated to the incident.”

Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned “in the strongest terms”  Zozo’s “tragic murder” and “vouched” that her death “will not dampen the spirit of the police to fight women abuse in all its shapes and forms”.

“It is just unbelievable that in our desperate attempts to end the scourge of gender-based violence in our society, our message seems to be falling on deaf ears. This is indeed a piece of very devastating news and more examples must be made out of those we have already been arrested in order to send a clear message to other would-be perpetrators of women abuse,” Ntshinga said.

Here are some of the tweets of those mourning Zozo’s murder using #RIPKwasa

