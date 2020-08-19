WATCH: Robbers prey on Tembisa tavern owners queuing for stock

Tavern owners in Tembisa have more losses to add to their lockdown woes after they were robbed yesterday morning while standing in long queues to buy stock at Phosa’s tavern and liquor wholesaler.

Tavern owner Nelly Khumalo said she arrived at Phosa’s at 5am to buy stock when a white Quantum taxi pulled over and five men demanded money from her. She said they took her money and cellphone.

“I saw a Kempton Park sticker on the taxi, but I am not sure if it is a Kempton Park taxi or if the sticker is fake.

“I lost about R10,000 today and some of my other belongings. We, as tavern owners, need protection when purchasing our stock because this happens quite often. It is as if we are targeted,” Khumalo said.

Elvis Maswancane said robbers held him up at gunpoint and demanded money. He said they took his money and hit him over the head with a 9mm pistol and fired shots in the air as they took off.

“I gave them R400 from my pocket and kept the rest of the money. After they took my money they forced me to sit down and then took off. I have asked the owner of Phosa’s tavern if they had CCTV footage of the incident which I would use as evidence to make a case. But unfortunately he cannot provide me with this because the tavern was closed at the time.”

Phosa’s chief operations manager, Bella Phosa, said the tavern could not take responsibility for what had happened because it was closed at the time. She added that incidents like this occurred frequently in the area because Phosa’s tavern supplied alcohol to other taverns.

She added: “The lifting of the alcohol ban is very welcome because the 60 employees we employed will finally have an income starting from this month. We are expecting our customers to drink with caution and act responsibly when drunk because we are still facing the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is unfortunate some tavern owners have more losses now than before, but we will try our best to improve the security at our tavern for the future.”

South African Breweries vice president Zoleka Lisa said the lifting of the alcohol ban was a relief for outlets as many jobs could now be saved and the industry would slowly return to normal.

She added: “I wish tavern owners all the best with the new future and I plead with them to adhere to the new Covid-19 restrictions in order to keep everyone safe.”

