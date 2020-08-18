Crime 18.8.2020 09:58 am

Foreign national arrested for allegedly smuggling explosives across border

Citizen reporter
Police say they found three bags full of 496 units of explosive blasting cartridges in the boot of a car, which was travelling on the N1 between Beitbridge border post towards Musina.

Police in Limpopo arrested a 42-year-old foreign national woman for possession of explosives believed to have been smuggled across the border.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspect was arrested on Monday morning at around 8am at a roadblock along the N1 road between Beitbridge border post and Musina.

“The police stopped a grey Toyota Corolla with Limpopo registration numbers travelling towards Musina. The vehicle was then searched and was found carrying three bags full of 496 units of explosive blasting cartridges in the boot,” Motlafela said.

He said a preliminary probe conducted by the police indicated that the explosives allegedly belonged to the woman who was a passenger in the said vehicle and had apparently been smuggled into the country across the borderline.

“The woman initially mentioned she was carrying tins of Cobra polish and that she was taking them to Johannesburg. She was then immediately arrested.

“The suspect, who is a foreign national, will appear in Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

