17-year-old to appear in court following rape of three-year-old

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old toddler in Mashobye village, outside Giyani, Limpopo police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday and the teenager was said to be the victim’s half-brother, said provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The child was allegedly playing with others at home when she disappeared for [a] while,” Mojapelo said.

“The mother was looking for the victim around the yard, when she found her inside her brother’s room. She immediately became suspicious when looking at the baby and started questioning the brother, fearing the worst might have happened to the child.”

Mojapelo said police were called and the child was taken to a local hospital for medical examinations.

“It was confirmed that she was indeed raped. The suspect was then apprehended.”

The teenager is expected to appear in the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Mojapelo said provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba had “strongly condemned this incident in which a vulnerable baby was raped by someone who was supposed to be protecting her”.

