Man awaits high court date after allegedly killing his mother, sister

On 29 November last year, he allegedly stabbed his 43-year-old mother and four-year-old sister to death with a knife at their home in Sebokeng.

A man accused of stabbing his mother and sister to death and injuring his two other siblings before attempting to take his own life has appeared in court.

The accused, aged 22, appeared in the Sebokeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

His 19-year-old brother and nine-year-old sister were also stabbed, but survived the ordeal.

It is alleged the 19-year-old was awoken by his mother’s screams when the accused allegedly attacking her. He was also then allegedly attacked.

He managed to flee to his uncle’s home who lives nearby. The accused’s uncle then called the police and emergency services.

The case was postponed to 25 September for a High Court date.

