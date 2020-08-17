Limpopo police launch manhunt after elderly woman and daughter found murdered

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt after a 90-year-old woman and her elderly daughter were found dead on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the police in Thohoyandou launched the manhunt after the nonagenarian and her 54-year-old daughter “were found brutally murdered in their home at Lunungwi village”.

“The neighbours were allegedly alerted by the other daughter of the elderly woman after she became unsettled when several phone calls that she made were not answered. They then went to the house to investigate and that’s when the gruesome discovery was made.

“The police and emergency services were then called and on arrival at the scene, the two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood with open wounds. The deceased were allegedly staying alone. The deceased have been identified as Muvhulawa Mudzunga aged 90 and Caroline Edzisani Muvhulawa aged 54.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the heartless killings might have been committed the previous day,” Mojapelo said.

He added that the police have not determined the motive for the murders “but police investigations are underway”.

“Two counts of murder have opened and anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the killers is requested to contact, Colonel Shumani Raphulo on 082 565 8179, the crime stop number 860010111 or the nearest police station.

Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has “strongly condemned the brutal killing of the two vulnerable women and has instructed the district commissioner to assemble a dedicated team to hunt down the killers”.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

