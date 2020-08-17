Crime 17.8.2020 10:30 am

Suspects arrested after off-duty policeman run over in KZN

Suspects arrested after off-duty policeman run over in KZN

An off-duty policeman was run over and at least one person shot in a suspected drug-related incident in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning. 

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), three suspects have been arrested and one firearm seized. 

Although details are not clear at this stage, Rusa reported that they arrived at the scene after a member of the public tipped them off to shots being fired in the area. 

SAPS and ambulances were attending to the injured policeman after he was run over by a car that was shot at by the suspects. 

It is reported that the suspects approached the vehicle and opened fire, prompting the driver to speed off. 

Several 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene. 

