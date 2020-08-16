Security guard shot while injured suspects escape in Cradlestone jewellery store robbery

Gauteng Police have confirmed that a jewellery store at Cradlestone Mall was targeted on Sunday, 16 August.

Three people in total were injured – two were suspects and the other a security guard who had to be airlifted.

In a statement issued by Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, Gauteng Police spokesperson, preliminary investigations suggest that armed robbers came into the jewellery shop and after pushing the employees to the back of the store, they took jewellery of which the value is still undetermined.

“Shots were fired as the suspects left the store. More shots were fired outside the mall,” she said.

“At least two of the suspects were injured during an exchange of fire between the off-duty police officers and the suspects, but their accomplices allegedly managed to carry them out of the mall into their two getaway vehicles – a white Nissan NP200 and a black BMW.”

Peters added that a security guard who was stationed outside the mall had to be airlifted after being shot.

“At this stage, police are searching for at least seven suspects, one of them is a woman. There is a possibility there are more people involved.”

The mobilisation of the serious and violent crimes unit, who investigates organised crime, has been ordered by Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, Gauteng’s Police Commissioner, following the armed robbery.

Mawela commended the off-duty officers for selflessly placing themselves in harm’s way and attempting to apprehend the suspects and save the lives of those in the mall.

“They [the suspects] too must be brought to book and suffer the same fate as the 2014 Telkom store robbers who were found guilty last week, six years after the crime,” Mawela said.

The police are asking anyone with information that could lead to these criminals being caught to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

