16.8.2020

Security officer wounded in shootout at Krugersdorp Mall jewellery store

Citizen Reporter
Suspects fled in two separate vehicles, after shots were fired during a robbery in the Cradlestone Mall, wounding at least one security officer

Police are on the trail of a group of men who robbed a jewellery store in the Cradlestone Mall in Krugersdorp, Johannesburg.

Details are currently sparse, but according to information a shootout ensued at approximately 13:00 on Sunday afternoon, when a group of men robbed the Brown’s Jewellery store in the mall.

A Reaction Officer was shot in the arm during the robbery, and an alert was sent to the public to avoid the area.

It is unclear what was taken, but sources say the suspects fled in two vehicles, a white Nissan NP200 and a black BMW.

An emergency helicopter landed at the mall shortly thereafter to transport the injured officer to hospital.

Police could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

