Businessman being kidnapped outside police station, rescued after two weeks

A businessman from Bloemfontein in the Free State has been found alive two weeks after he was kidnapped.

According to police spokesperson, Motantsi Makhele, Shaiful Islam was reported missing earlier this month at Bloemfontein’s Parkweg Police Station. Islam’s vehicle was found parked in a parking bay outside the station’s premises.

Makhele explains that the victim was allegedly robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash that he collected after delivering stock in the town Dealesville.

It became evident that Islam was kidnapped after his family received numerous anonymous calls demanding ransom money. Makhele says that the amount of money that was demanded varied and it was clear that more than one suspect was involved.

Following an investigation, five men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping. The first suspect, who is a 50-year-old man, was arrested in Hilton, Bloemfontein. Makhele adds that this led to the arrest of two other men aged 36 and 41.

He says, “Information then led the police to Springfontein where the victim was kept in captivity. When the police arrived at the house in Springfontein, they found Mr Islam guarded by two African males. The 24-year-old and 29-year-old South Africans were also arrested as suspects. A case of kidnapping and robbery was registered at Parkweg Police Station.”

OFM News

