EC mother and son shot dead while watching TV

Picture: iStock

The woman, 60, and her son, 32, died on the scene. Her daughters, aged 10 and 17, sustained gunshot wounds.

Eastern Cape police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot and killed two family members in Ngcobo.

A 60-year-old woman and her children were watching TV at their Ngxoki homestead on Friday at about 23:00 when gunmen entered the home. The women and her son were shot dead.

READ: Widows in Eastern Cape village live in fear of livestock thieves

“An unknown number of suspects entered the house and started firing shots towards them. The 60-year-old woman and her son, 32, were fatally wounded while the daughters, aged between 10 and 17, sustained gunshot wounds,” police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said.

The two girls were rushed to hospital.

Two cases of murder and two of attempted murder have been opened and police were tracing the gunmen.

Anyone with any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators was urged to contact Sergeant Luzuko Gcelu at 073 825 1930 or 047 548 0017.

They could also contact the police’s Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or *134*10111#.

