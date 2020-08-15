Triple life sentence for raping sister and cousins

In 2011, the man – who was 22 at the time – raped his female cousins, who were 9 and 11 years old at the time, said police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci. In 2014, he raped his 13-year-old sister.

“[She] was brave enough and decided to tell the elders in her family about the rape. The young girl also confirmed the information when she was questioned. The matter was immediately reported to the police and the docket was handed over to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation,” Soci said.

The man was arrested on 7 August 2014 and faced three rape charges. Bail was opposed and he remained in custody until 2016, when he was granted bail by the High Court. He made several court appearances until the finalisation of the case. He was sentenced to life for each charge.

The sentence was handed down in the Mbizana/Tabankulu High Court in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said the sentence indicates that justice has been served.

“Credit must be given to the bravery of the young girls, investigating team, prosecutors, forensic experts and all those involved in putting together a watertight case here. At the same time, we hope that the families of these girls will derive strength from the fact that the person who inflicted such a painful experience in their lives, has been sent to jail for a very long time,” she said.

