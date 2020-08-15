NW teen arrested for rape, murder of teacher

The accused was arrested on Wednesday in Mmadinonyane village, outside Vryburg, in connection with the murder of 56-year-old teacher Beauty Siamisang. The teacher’s body was found on the morning of 20 July in her house in the village.

She was found on her bed by her colleagues, who had gone to check on her when she failed to arrive at work, said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

During the arrest, the accused was allegedly found in possession of Siamisang’s cellphone.

“The accused, who is being processed in terms of the Child Justice Act, is also facing charges of rape and robbery,” Mokgwabone said.

He appeared in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Friday and will next appear on Wednesday for legal representation.

