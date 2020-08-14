Crime 14.8.2020 03:11 pm

Shop owner attacked, robbed at gunpoint after telling teens to stop selling cigarettes

Krugersdorp News
Picture: iStock

They took his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.

A shop owner was attacked and assaulted by two young men after having told them to stop selling cigarettes at his premises in Kagiso.

The suspects are both aged 19.

Captain Solomon Sibiya, Kagiso Police spokesperson said the victim alleged that at about 6.40pm on Wednesday, 5 August, he was standing outside his shop where the two youngsters were selling cigarettes.

He ordered them to stop doing it at his premises and to leave. They got angry, and one of them drew a firearm and threatened the shop owner. They then attacked and assaulted him, after which they took his cellphone and an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before fleeing on foot.

