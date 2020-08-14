Rabie Ridge man allegedly kills brother during argument about house keys

A Rabie Ridge man was arrested for murder on 1 August after police received a complaint from the community that he had allegedly stabbed his brother.

Rabie Ridge Police Station spokesperson Constable Jacob Nhlongo said they were alerted to the incident at about 10pm.

“Upon arrival, we found an ambulance and a male lying down on the floor in the sitting room, with a stab wound to the left [side of his] chest.

“The victim was declared dead by paramedics after allegedly being stabbed with a knife by his brother while fighting [over] their house keys.”

Nhlongo concluded that the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was charged with murder, and would soon appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

