Crime 14.8.2020 02:58 pm

Rabie Ridge man allegedly kills brother during argument about house keys

Ofentse Ditlopo
Rabie Ridge man allegedly kills brother during argument about house keys

Photograph for illustrative purposes. Photo: File

The 39-year-old man is expected to appear in court over the alleged murder of his brother.

A Rabie Ridge man was arrested for murder on 1 August after police received a complaint from the community that he had allegedly stabbed his brother.

Rabie Ridge Police Station spokesperson Constable Jacob Nhlongo said they were alerted to the incident at about 10pm.

“Upon arrival, we found an ambulance and a male lying down on the floor in the sitting room, with a stab wound to the left [side of his] chest.

“The victim was declared dead by paramedics after allegedly being stabbed with a knife by his brother while fighting [over] their house keys.”

Also read: Man shoots neighbour during argument over wife’s car

Nhlongo concluded that the suspect, a 39-year-old man, was charged with murder, and would soon appear in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No plea bargain for killer cop 13.8.2020
Mthwalume women walk in groups while KZN serial killer rumours swirl 13.8.2020
Mthwalume community loses hope as body count continues to rise without arrests 13.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Flooding, chilly weather coming this weekend as cold front hits SA

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding back at 8am on Friday

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Gigaba and Molefe’s alleged Gupta money scandal and DA court battle

Education All systems go for matric exams! Get your full timetable here

State Capture ‘Mystery’ Zondo witness spills the alleged beans on Brian Molefe


today in print

Read Today's edition