Humans’ uniqueness makes profiling a serial killer difficult 

Police on Thursday combed the scene where the naked, decomposing bodies of three women were found in Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal.

The K9 unit and horses were brought in as search efforts expanded, but nothing was found.

The bodies were found at a farm in the remote area. The farm’s owner, Siya Gasa, has since offered a reward of R20,000 for any information on the killings.

A total of six bodies have been discovered since December 2019, all women between the ages of 16 and 38. The latest victim was found on Wednesday.

The community of Mthwalume now says they are afraid to walk alone, and believe that the murders are the work of a serial killer.

Police have not ruled out this possibility and subsequently set up a task team to investigate.

While the general public speculates as investigations continue, University of the Free State psychology professor Dap Louw told The Citizen that many factors are involved when linking a series of murders to a serial killer.

The “golden rule in psychology”, he explained, is to remember that everyone is unique – including serial killers.

“This does not mean that certain groups do not share some similar characteristics, but uniqueness should always form the basis.

“This should also be the case in the Mthwalume, KZN murders, especially as not much detailed information is available at present.”

Against this background, Louw sought to bust common myths associated with serial killers, to provide context, and to educate the general public.

Myth 1: All bodies were found in the same area, so it must be a serial killer

Louw said the proximity in which bodies were found is important, but does not apply to all serial killers. Many prefer to kill over a wide geographical area. To illustrate this, he made the example of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, whose killing grounds stretched over 5,000km.

Myth 2: Sex always drives serial killers

Not all serial killers are motivated by sex, either as an aversion or as a driver, to commit their crimes. “Many also kill to exert their power and dominance, general aggression and anger [towards] women, financial gain, for psychological excitement and pleasure,” Louw said.

Some even kill to become ‘famous’.

Myth 3: Serial killers always kill victims in the same way

Louw said that just like other murderers, serial killers do use different methods of killing.

The same serial killer could use multiple methods for a variety of reasons, he said. For example, Cedric Maake, a serial killer dubbed the “Wemmer Pan Killer”, committed a string of murders between 1996 and 1997. There was no preference of weapon used by Maake, who killed his victims with jammers, rocks and guns. This led police to believe that they were looking for two serial murderers, when in fact it was just Maake.

Myth 4: Serial killers are insane

Although a significant number of serial killers suffer from a variety of mental disorders, most serial killers are not legally insane, Louw said.

“Most of these disorders do not make people less responsible legally,” he explained.

With regards to intelligence, just like in society, a serial killer’s IQ ranges from low to above average.

Myth 5: Serial killers always have a traumatic background

Although many serial killers do come from broken homes where abuse and violence was observed, some are extraordinarily normal.

“Some come from backgrounds where their parents, friends and even wives and children were totally shocked to discover the truth,” Louw said.

Myth 6: Serial killers are always men who target specific victims

Louw said that there are more female serial killers than what most people care to believe. Although rare, there are cases where women are serial murderers.

Victims targeted by serial killers also do not necessarily have to be the same, Louw added.

“The victims vary from serial killer to serial killer; the same serial killer can also kill regardless of age, gender and race.”

