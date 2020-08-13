 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

No plea bargain for killer cop

Crime 4 hours ago

The victim’s mother feared that allowing her daughter’s killer to get away with a reduced sentence on a lesser charge could send the wrong message about gender-based violence.

Rorisang Kgosana
13 Aug 2020
05:54:20 PM
PREMIUM!
No plea bargain for killer cop

File image for illustration: iStock

A murder accused’s attempt to secure a plea deal on a lesser charge failed on Thursday, and restored a tiny bit of faith in the justice system for the mother of his victim. Gerschwyn Clint Siweni is standing trial for two counts of murder after shooting his girlfriend Claudia Bergover, 22, and a Taxify driver in Edenpark, Johannesburg in May last year. Siweni is a former police officer. On Thursday Bergover’s mother sat in the dock at the Johannesburg High Court, and recalled witnessing her daughter’s killer threaten her life on an earlier occasion. “In 2017, he had said to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Mthwalume women walk in groups while KZN serial killer rumours swirl 13.8.2020
Mthwalume community loses hope as body count continues to rise without arrests 13.8.2020
Farming communities to embark on ‘supportive protest’ awareness campaign 13.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.