Hardware store owner shot during robbery

It is believed that the man tried to intervene when a woman was being robbed at his store Pretoria Rekord reports.

“At around 11:00, three men in their early 30s, followed a woman into a shop at a shopping centre at the corner of De Villebois and Walker streets, Moreleta Park,” said police spokesperson Warrant Officer Duane Lightfoot.

“One of the suspects presented a handgun and demanded the woman’s jewellery. The owner of the business saw this and took out his firearm.

“Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the owner. The owner, a man in his mid-forties, was hit by a bullet in his upper body.”

The three suspects fled the scene in a white Volkswagen Polo.

Nothing was taken.

No arrests have yet been made.

A case of attempted murder and armed robbery will be investigated by the Garsfontein police.

