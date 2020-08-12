Crime 12.8.2020 03:29 pm

PICS: Cops seize drugs, tobacco products worth R1m and ‘abandoned’ cash

Some of the cash found abandoned at a house in Mbekweni, Paarl, as police raided the area, 11 August 2020. Picture: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

A total of 2 290 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products with an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82 580, were ‘found abandoned at an address’.

Four people were arrested after they were caught in Mbekweni in the Western Cape in alleged possession of tobacco products worth more than R1 million of various drugs, including dagga, tik and mandrax tablets.

They were arrested during an operation in which six premises were searched, according to police.

“The operation was concluded with the seizure, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, of 2 290 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products with an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82 580, which were found abandoned at an address,” police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said.

Traut added that along with the cigarettes and a variety of drugs found, they confiscated R5 244.10 in cash, which they believed to be the proceeds of crime.

Police are still investigating the matter and are looking for the owners of the goods.

Traut said that the four people who were arrested would appear in court in Paarl on drug-related charges.

