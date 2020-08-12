Crime 12.8.2020 01:48 pm

IN PICS: 2,000 people evicted after illegally occupying Fleurhof housing development

Nica Richards
Law enforcement agencies forcefully remove illegal occupants at Fleurhoff flats in Johannesburg,12 August 2020. Photos: Nigel Sibanda

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said those who invaded housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law, and will be dealt with. 

Rubber bullets have been fired at the Fleurhof housing development in Johannesburg, after thousands of people illegally occupied units on the property. 

Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The Red Ants, the JMPD, SAPS and private security are currently at the scene. 

Photo: Nigel Sibanda

City of Joburg housing MMC Mlungisi Mabaso emphasised that “anarchy and lawlessness” will not be tolerated. 

Despite lockdown prohibiting evictions and calling for alternative accommodation to be provided, in this case, Mabaso said those who invaded housing units at Fleurhof are breaking the law, and will be dealt with. 

He added that none of the people invading Fleurhof was on housing waiting lists. 

Red Ants discard belongings of illegal occupants in Fleurhof. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

According to Mabaso, the City of Joburg was in the process of making provisions for all units to have access to electricity by Friday. Many of the structures at Fleurhof are still incomplete. 

Photo: Nigel Sibanda

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the illegal occupations took place on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

Mabaso indicated that transgressors will be arrested. It is not yet clear if any arrests have taken place. 

“You invade, we respond – immediately,” he warned. 

Reports indicate that a body was also found near the housing development on Wednesday.

Body of the deceased at Fleurhof in Johannesburg, 12 August 2020. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

