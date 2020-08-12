Crime 12.8.2020 11:36 am

Five hijackers die following shootout with cops in Durban – report

News24 Wire
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said police officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle that sped off when the occupants noticed them.

Five hijackers died following a shootout with police in Woodlands Avenue, Mount Vernon, in Durban on Tuesday.

According to eNCA, the gang of men was trying to outrun police when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele told eNCA police officers noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle that sped off when the occupants noticed them.

The men reportedly started shooting at the police officers, who returned fire. The driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a pole, which caused the car to capsize. One of the men was thrown from the vehicle, which had been reported stolen after a house robbery in Newlands.

Mbhele could not confirm whether the men succumbed to gunshot wounds or from injuries sustained in the crash.

She said three unlicensed firearms were recovered.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a statement about the incident would be issued on Wednesday morning. It will be added once received.

On Wednesday morning, three suspected house robbers were shot, also in Durban. A paramedic on the scene said two suspects were shot dead while a third was critically injured, seemingly by the homeowner.

More to follow.

